Accident at Wright and Tesnow, injuries report

Both vehicles in an accident at Wright and Tesnow Roads, Basom, reportedly rolled over and minor injuries are reported.

One vehicle is reported to be a van with two passengers. The passengers are said to be alert but disoriented. The occupant of the other vehicle appears to be uninjured. He will be evaluated because there was airbag deployment.

Alabama fire and two Mercy EMS ambulances dispatched.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m.: There are two Mercy rigs and an ambulance from Akron in route.

UPDATE 8:38 a.m.: One person is still in a vehicle but can be helped out without extrication. Another person is on the ground. A third patient is out and walking around. Responders are warned about debris in the roadway. Also, roadway signs were knocked down.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: The van is an extended van that is full of equipment. It was also pulling a trailer. It's on its side. A heavy wrecker will be required.

UPDATE 9:04 a.m.: Patient transported to ECMC.