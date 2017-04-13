Accident involving truck and car reported on Route 20, Bethany

An accident involving a semi-truck and car is reported in the area of 5901 Route 20, Bethany.

No word on injuries.

There's heavy front-end damage is reported to a vehicle. The tractor-trailer went down a culvert and is in water. It's 80,000 pounds loaded. A heavy wrecker will be needed.

Bethany fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 12:34 p.m.: This accident involved a tractor-trailer and farm equipment. According to a deputy at the scene, two tractor-trailers were eastbound on Route 20 and nearing a hill. The tractor-trailer that was behind the foremost one decided to pass at the hill. After doing so, the trucker came upon a tractor that was towing a manure spreader. The farm tractor had just made a left-hand turn into the driveway of a farm but the manure spreader was still in the roadway when the passing tractor-trailer clipped the rear of the manure spreader, tearing off the spreader's rear axel. The tractor-trailer continued off the north shoulder of the roadway into a guard rail and down a deep culvert into a creek filled with water. The trucker suffered a big bump on his forehead. The deputy said citations will be issued. They have a lot of manure to clean up on Route 20 as a result of the accident.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.: The Bethany assignment is back in service.