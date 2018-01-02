Accident on Thruway in Depew tying up traffic in Genesee County

A traffic accident in Depew has closed the New York State Thruway in both directions and that is having an impact on traffic in Genesee County.

Besides the westbound closure from Pembroke toward Depew, Route 77 is also clogged with traffic. It sounds like there is congestion into Corfu.

The traffic camera above shows the eastbound lane blocked in Depew; however, the Pembroke exit 48 camera (below) just started showing eastbound traffic flowing through the area again while westbound traffic is still being diverted off the Thruway in Pembroke.