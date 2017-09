A two-car accident, blocking, is reported at Griswold Road and West Bergen Road, Le Roy.

There's a report of CPR in progress.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.: Mercy Flight #9 out of Buffalo is available if needed.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.: Cancel Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: Two victims, unresponsive but breathing.