December 30, 2016 - 2:33pm

Accident reported on Chestnut Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, batavia, news.

A two-car accident with a person complaining of neck pain is reported at 21 Chestnut Street, Batavia.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

