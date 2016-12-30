December 30, 2016 - 2:33pm
Accident reported on Chestnut Street, Batavia
A two-car accident with a person complaining of neck pain is reported at 21 Chestnut Street, Batavia.
City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
A two-car accident with a person complaining of neck pain is reported at 21 Chestnut Street, Batavia.
City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments