February 1, 2017 - 8:00am
Accident reported on Lewiston Road, Batavia
A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 8557 Lewiston Road, Batavia.
Unknown injuries.
Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
