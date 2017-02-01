Online News. Community Views.

February 1, 2017 - 8:00am

Accident reported on Lewiston Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, batavia, news.

A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 8557 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

