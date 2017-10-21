Online News. Community Views.

October 21, 2017 - 1:14pm

Accident reported on Lewiston Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A two-car accident with minor injuries and entrapment is reported in the area of 8290 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

Batavia fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

