Accident reported on Route 77, Alabama

A car into tree accident is reported in the area of 7681 Alleghany Road, Alabama.

The initial call was for possible entrapment and possible serious injury, but units have just been told they can respond non-emergency.

Traffic is shut down at MacAlpine Road and at Ledge and 77.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Fire police from Pembroke and Indian Falls requested to assist with traffic.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: Indian Falls is back in service.