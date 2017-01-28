January 28, 2017 - 1:07pm
Accident reported on Route 77 in Alabama
A motor vehicle accident with possible injuries is reported in the area of 6758 Alleghany Road, near Ham Road, in Alabama.
Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
A motor vehicle accident with possible injuries is reported in the area of 6758 Alleghany Road, near Ham Road, in Alabama.
Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments