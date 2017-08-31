Accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy

An accident is reported in the area of mile marker 379.8 on the Thruway in Le Roy.

A person may have been ejected.

Mercy Flight is on ground standby.

Le Roy Fire, and ambulances from Le Roy, Caledonia, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: Mercy Flight was dispatched and is circling the scene pending further instructions.

UPDATE 9:39 p.m.: Le Roy is all set with the ambulances the have on the ground and Mercy Flight can go back in service.

UPDATE 10:32 p.m.: The person ejected was transported to Strong by Le Roy Ambulance. All other patients were sign offs.