August 31, 2017 - 9:37pm

Accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, accident, news, thruway.

An accident is reported in the area of mile marker 379.8 on the Thruway in Le Roy. 

A person may have been ejected. 

Mercy Flight is on ground standby. 

Le Roy Fire, and ambulances from Le Roy, Caledonia, and Mercy EMS dispatched. 

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: Mercy Flight was dispatched and is circling the scene pending further instructions. 

UPDATE 9:39 p.m.: Le Roy is all set with the ambulances the have on the ground and Mercy Flight can go back in service. 

UPDATE 10:32 p.m.: The person ejected was transported to Strong by Le Roy Ambulance. All other patients were sign offs. 

