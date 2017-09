An accident with possible injuries is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 403.

Pembroke fire and Indian Fall fire along with Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: A Mercy medic on scene has requested Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 1:34 p.m.: Mercy Flight has a three-minute ETA.

UPDATE 1:49 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne, destination not specified. Assignment back in service.