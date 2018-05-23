Accident, unknown injuries, Texaco Town

A two-car motor vehicle accident with union injuries is reported at Route 63 and Route 20, Pavilion.

There had been an erratic driver call in the area a few minutes before the accident but that vehicle was a green Jeep and apparently there isn't a green Jeep involved in the accident.

Unknown injuries.

Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

The accident is blocking. Dispatch has received multiple calls on it.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.: First responder confirms, vehicles are blocking. Everybody is out of the vehicles.