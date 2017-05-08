May 8, 2017 - 4:20pm
Accident with injuries reported at Cockram and Byron roads, Byron
An accident with injuries is reported at Cockram Road and Byron Road, Byron.
Byron fire, South Byron fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
An accident with injuries is reported at Cockram Road and Byron Road, Byron.
Byron fire, South Byron fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments