A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported at West Bergen Road and Telephone Road, Bergen.

Bergen Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:57 a.m.: A Mercy medic reports one person in a vehicle who probably won't need extrication and two additional patients.

UPDATE 8 a.m.: Only one patient will require transport.

UPDATE 8:04 a.m.: National Grid to be notified for a broken utility pole.