November 10, 2017 - 7:45am

Accident with injury on 490 in Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens

A car has hit a tree on the 490 just west of the Route 33 overpass. 

One occupant. One injury reported. 

Bergen Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched. 

