November 10, 2017 - 7:45am
Accident with injury on 490 in Bergen
A car has hit a tree on the 490 just west of the Route 33 overpass.
One occupant. One injury reported.
Bergen Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available
A car has hit a tree on the 490 just west of the Route 33 overpass.
One occupant. One injury reported.
Bergen Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments