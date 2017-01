A car has hit a guard rail in the area of mile marker 388.2 in the westbound lane.

Unknown injuries.

About 30 minutes ago, there was a motor vehicle accident with apparently minor if any injuries in the area of 392.3 in the westbound lane.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched to both calls.

UPDATE 7:38 a.m.: No injuries on the accident at 388.2. Ambulance response is canceled. There is a fuel leak.