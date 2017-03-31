Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2017 - 9:34am

Activists announced 'Knock on Every Door' campaign in Batavia to talk politics

posted by Howard B. Owens in politics, batavia, news.

Press release:

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Sister District for Western New York (SDWNY) will bring the national Knock Every Door (KED) campaign to Batavia. According to Tom White, SDWNY Captain, “we want to have real conversations, listen to voters and non-voters alike, and learn how people feel about the past and upcoming election”.

The Knock Every Door organization believes that both political parties, along with the media, need to hear what voters all across the country are saying about the challenges they face, understand whether policies meant to help people are truly improving their daily lives and what people want from their elected leaders.

The Batavia organizers emphasize that they are not collecting information on any political party’s behalf, and they hope public-spirited Batavians will be willing to have a talk when their doorbell rings next Saturday. You can learn more on the KED website https//knockeverydoor.org, or the SDWNY event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1776864832641664/

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button