March 1, 2017 - 2:03pm

After successful local debut, MMA returns to Batavia on March 25

posted by Howard B. Owens in mma, Mixed Martial Arts, sports, batavia, news.

mmapromofeb2017.jpg

Mixed Martial Arts returns to Batavia March 25 with a 16-fight card from local promoter Ground Force Fights at Quality Inn & Suites.

The card includes a title fights, including two female title fights.

Three Batavia fighters will be competing. Pictured above are promoter Richard Mitchell and local fighters  Steven Kleckler, Kevin James Hodge and Peter Flanagan.

For more information and tickets, visit groundforcefights.com

Previously: Batavia's first MMA event draws capacity crowd

