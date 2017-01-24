Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 24, 2017 - 10:22am

Akron man accused of selling drugs to undercover agent in Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Alabama, news.
mug2017leising.jpg
Jeremy Leising

An Akron resident is accused of selling fentanyl and of selling heroin on two separate locations to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force in the Town of Alabama.

Jeremy R. Leising, 21, was a passenger of a vehicle stopped by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and when deputies learned of a warrant for Leising's arrest on a warrant out of Genesee County they took him into custody.

He was turned over the Local Drug Task Force on the warrant on charges of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance 3rd.

He was jailed awaiting arraignment in Genesee County Court.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button