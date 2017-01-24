Akron man accused of selling drugs to undercover agent in Alabama

Jeremy Leising

An Akron resident is accused of selling fentanyl and of selling heroin on two separate locations to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force in the Town of Alabama.

Jeremy R. Leising, 21, was a passenger of a vehicle stopped by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and when deputies learned of a warrant for Leising's arrest on a warrant out of Genesee County they took him into custody.

He was turned over the Local Drug Task Force on the warrant on charges of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance 3rd.

He was jailed awaiting arraignment in Genesee County Court.