Alabama man accused of strangulation and assault

Mickey A. Jacobs, 24, of Lone Road, Basom, is charged with strangulation in the second degree, a Class D felony, two counts of assault in the third degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jacobs is accused of holding the throat of another person and striking that person in the face several times while in the presence of children.

During the confrontation, Jacobs allegedly struck another person in the face, causing an injury.

The alleged incident was reported at 11:40 p.m., May 15.

Following arraignment in Alabama Town Court, Jacobs was jailed on $20,000 bail.

The case was investigated by Deputy Eric Meyer and Deputy Kyle Krzemien, with assistance from State Police.