Alexander advances in sectionals with 42-14 win

Alexander used its crushing defense and elusive running backs Saturday to knock off Red Jacket in a Class D Section V semifinal game 42-14.

Both Indian touchdowns came in the 4th quarter after the Trojans already led 35-0.

Chris McClinic carried the ball 17 times for 255 yards and three TDs. He also had three receptions for 47 yards. Terrez Smith added another 42 yards and two touchdowns to the ground attack on 10 carries.

Dylan Busch was 10 for 18 passing for 158 yards and a TD.

Job Smith had two catches for 42 yards and Ty Woods, two catches for 29 yards and a TD.

Next up for the 9-0 Trojans in the Class D championship game is Clyde-Savannah. Alexander is seeking both its second sectional title in program history and second in a row. Clyde is the #1 ranked Class D team in the state. The game is at 6 p.m. at a location to be announced.

To purchase prints of photos, click here.