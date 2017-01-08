Alexander FD installs new officers, recognizes member accomplishments

The Alexander Volunteer Fire Department held it's annual installation dinner and awards presentation at its rec hall on Saturday night.

Above, Ryan Hinz, ambulance captain, and Matt Pietrzykowski, firefighter. Hinz received the chief's award for his efforts on behalf of the ambulance service, and Pietrzykowski was recognized for his heroics at a house fire April 30 when he pulled another firefighter from a room in a house fire who had been hit on the head by a falling beam. The firefighter was not seriously hurt, but at the moment couldn't retreat from the burning building on his own. Pietrykowski was a member of the Alexander Fast Team that day.

Alexander's Firematic Officers for 2017:

Marshal Merle, chief

Paul Hirsch, deputy chief

Jim Burkhardt, 2nd assistant

Dean Hendershott, 3rd assistant

Tom Green, 4th assistant

Ryan Hinz, ambulance captain

Darlene Merle, ambulance lieutenant

Aaron Hirsch, truck captain

Carl Homer, truck lieutenant

Lance Scharlau, training captain

Sean McPhee, training lieutenant

Nate Fix, safety officer

Administrative Officers:

Dean Hendershott, president

Tom Green, vice president

Amanda Donnelly, recording secretary

Laura Scharlau, financial secretary

Jackie Lowe, treasurer

Trustees: Sean McPhee, Tom Lowe, Darlene Merle, Amanda Donnelly, Deb Green, Matt Pietrzykowski, Ryan Hinz.

Ladies Auxiliary:

Donna Rhodes, president

Ann Buckenmeyer, vice president

Kate Goodman, secretary

Colette Guarino, treasurer

Marge Kelsey, flag bearer

Donna Rhodes, chaplain

Directors: Sandy Homer, Marge Kelsey, Linda Higley

Jennifer McPhee and Debbie Green received the presidential award of service from President Dean Hendershott. McPhee and Green often volunteer to babysit the children of firefighters responding to emergencies.

Joseph Schmider and Carl Homer were recognized for their 25 years of service by Dean Hendershott and Laura Scharlau.

At the end of the evening, the department hands out a series of gag awards poking fun at some of the miscues of members during the course of the year. Apparently, at the time of the tractor pull, Paul Hirsch accidently knocked over a utility pole with a vehicle. He received a hat for his "new business," the Hirsch Pole Removal Service.