December 23, 2016 - 6:40pm

Alexander man facing multiple drug dealing charges

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, alexander, news.
    Michael Schulz

An Alexander man is facing numerous drug dealing charges after being arrested on a sealed indictment, obtained following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

Michael C. Schulz, 34, of Buffalo Street, allegedly sold cocaine to an agent working for the task force.

He was arrested after being observed driving on North Lyon Street by members of the task force and Deputy Lonnie Nati.

Schulz allegedly committed several traffic violations and was found driving on a suspended driver's license.

He is charged with six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd.

At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

The discovery led to two more counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Schulz was jailed pending arraignment in County Court.

The Orleans County Major Felony Unit assisted in the investigation along with the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.

December 23, 2016 - 10:48pm
Christopher Putnam
Hahahahahah Karma Strikes again!

