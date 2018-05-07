Alexander resident accused of raping co-worker

Domingo Gomez-Gomez

A 50-year-old Alexander resident who may not be in the country legally is accused of raping a co-worker and then, when deputies showed up to investigate the rape report, he is accused of presenting them with forged documents.

Domingo Gomez-Gomez, 50, of Alexander Road, Alexander, is charged with rape in the first degree, possession of a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument for filing with intent to defraud.

The alleged rape was reported about 1 a.m., April 28 after Gomez-Gomez forced a female co-worker to have sexual intercourse with him.

When he was questioned by Deputy Joseph Loftus and Investigator Christopher Parker, Gomez-Gomez allegedly produced numerous false instruments to identify himself.

He was arraigned Saturday and jailed on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.

ICE is investigating whether Gomez-Gomez is in the country legally.