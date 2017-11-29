Alleged drug dealer accused of driving while smoking marijuana with child in the car

Marcos Torres

A suspected drug dealer from Batavia was stopped by a deputy today on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and at the time of the stop he was allegedly smoking marijuana with a child in the car.

Marcos A. Torres, 35, of South Main Street, now not only faces drug dealing charges but also charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd.

When Torres was stopped by Deputy Ryan DeLong, he was already wanted on a sealed grand jury indictment on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Torres is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions in the past four months.

Torres was jailed without bail.