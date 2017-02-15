American Warrior concert, fundraiser for veterans, being held at The Ridge this year

Press release:

Strength in Numbers Entertainment announced the 2017 dates for the annual American Warrior Concert sponsored by Red Osier Landmark Restaurant to be held June 2nd and 3rd at "The Ridge NY" on Conlon Road in Le Roy, New York.

For the past 4 years the event was held in Southern California, but going into its 5th year Strength In Numbers Entertainment owner Dan Clor insisted on going back to his roots and producing the festival in his hometown.

The American Warrior Concert is known for serving as a tribute and to honor the military's active and retired personnel. The American Warrior Concert 2017 will be giving away up to two thousand General Admission show tickets to veterans and active duty military alike.

This event also donates to a nonprofit veteran’s organization of its choice. This year’s event beneficiary is Warrior House of WNY Inc., in Medina, NY, an organization that uses the outdoors to help heal veterans mentally and spiritually. Rochester Vets Center and Honor Flight Rochester will also be in attendance to provide our veterans with additional beneficial information. If you are a veteran or are still active duty, and would like to see the show for free, please contact us and we will make sure that your name is included.

The American Warrior Concert headliner will be none other than Weapon-X, frontman Dan Clor's military inspired heavy band. All other acts scheduled to date include D-ZL, Audibull, Diana Zinni, James D Jackson, Jason Wallace, Ryan Whyman, Black Valentine, Invictra, Kenny Drury, Johnny Bauer, The Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, Delano Steele, 1916, Danny B, LeRoy High Marching Band/Chorus, Dave Riccione Blues Trio, Shawn T, Greg Chako Jazz Trio, Woody Dodge, Ball Cheeze Psychotics and Justin Williams. These acts represent a wide variety of music, something for everyone’s musical tastes. More acts are being added to the bill.

Clor, a military man himself who is a Marine veteran having served overseas in Iraq sums up the benefit concert with, "American Warrior Concert 2017. A celebration of our troops, veterans, and American way of life." The concert is an all age’s event featuring one main stage, a side stage, an acoustic stage, VIP tent, music lesson tent, open jam tent, camping, craft beer, BBQ, vendor booths and is scheduled to have 20+ bands perform.

If you are a local business that would like to be involved with our American Warrior Concert as a sponsor, vendor or contributor please contact us at the number/e-mail above.

To purchase concert tickets click here.

To purchase a campsite click here.