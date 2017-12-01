Online News. Community Views.

December 1, 2017 - 11:22pm

Announcing the winner of drawing tonight for people who downloaded The Batavian's app

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, news.

Thank you to everybody who stopped by the WBTA/The Batavian Christmas Party at the WBTA Studios at Main and Center this evening during Christmas in the City.  We had a great time.

Thank you for Dibble Family Center for the fantastic chili and grilled cheese sandwiches we had to serve our guests.

As we announced beforehand, anybody who stopped by and showed us that they had downloaded The Batavian's app on their smartphone or tablet could enter a drawing to win $100.

Many people tonight downloaded it right on the spot.

In all, we had 60 entries.

The winner is: Amy Swanson of Stafford.

If you haven't downloaded the app yet, please do so:

