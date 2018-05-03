Arc of Genesee Orleans honors volunteer, inducts new board president

Peggy Schreck was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the annual dinner of the Arc of Genesee Orleans. The award was presented by Shelly Kurdish, Director of Rainbow Preschool, where Peggy volunteers.

Debrah Fischer, co-owner of WBTA, assumed the office president of the board of directors for Arc (next photo, and bottom photo, with board of directors).

More than 400 people attended the dinner and awards program at GCC's new field house.

Photos and info courtesy our news partner, WBTA.