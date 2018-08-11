Area Democrats call on Collins to resign, call process of removing him from ballot 'corrupt'

Press release:

Democratic leaders called on Rep. Chris Collins (NY 27) to resign immediately, in the wake of his announcement that he was suspending his reelection campaign. They also decried the corrupt process of suddenly removing him from the ballot, long after the deadline for changing the ballot had come and gone.

Once again, the Republican establishment of NY 27 is making the interests of the voters play second fiddle to the desires of their own party to retain a stranglehold on power, no matter what. Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Democratic Chair, noted that "Chris Collins has been under an ethical cloud for over a year -- under a congressional ethics investigation -- but the Republican leaders thought it was just fine to have him on the ballot until a few days ago. It's only when they figured out that this seat was in jeopardy that they decided Chris Collins had to go."

Judith Hunter, the Livingston County Democratic chair, said "Republican bosses are absolutely taking the voters of NY 27 for granted again. The federal ballot is set; at least one county in the district has already printed them. But these arrogant power brokers think this seat is theirs to play with and have come up with a corrupt, legalistic sleight of hand without any input from the voters of NY 27. It's shameful."

Michael Plitt, the Genesee County Democratic chair, asked the obvious questions: "If Chris Collins' arrest is serious enough to make him suspend his campaign, why isn't it serious enough to make him resign? We're going to be saddled with a lame duck representative under criminal indictment who has been stripped of his committee assignment and any power in Congress, for what? His arrogant ego? It's a disgrace."

Michelle Schoeneman, of East Aurora, founder of Citizens Against Collins, says she is absolutely outraged: "The arrogance of Chris Collins insisting he is going to serve his term out is beyond belief. And the arrogance of the Republican bosses thinking they can just wave a magic wand and replace him on the ballot is equally outrageous."

"We Democrats are fortunate to have Nate McMurray as our candidate for NY 27," said Jeanne Crane, the Democratic chair of Orleans County. "We know he's going to put the interests of the voters first, whatever he does. He cares about the hard-working middle-class people of this district need, not what shady power brokers want."