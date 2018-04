More than 40 volunteers from the area's Presbyterian churches came together yesterday for "Mission Day." Starting out at the First Presbyterian of Batavia they fanned out to the Crossroads House, the Child Advocacy Center, and the YWCA. Volunteers came from the Presbyterian churches in Byron, Corfu, LeRoy, Attica, Bergen, Batavia, and East Bethany.

Photos submitted by Rev. Roula Alkhouri.