Arrest made in Friday night stabbing on Veterans Memorial Drive

The Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the stabbing of a man behind businesses on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, on Friday night.

Jeffrey L. Barr, 18, no permanent address, was located by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay at State Street and Washington Avenue, Batavia, at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Barr is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B felony. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia and jailed without bail.

Barr is accused of stabbing a man from Buffalo multiple times, including in the neck and chest, at 9:30 p.m., Friday, behind the mall at 4140 Veterans Memorial Drive, the location of Jagged Edges, Pawn King, Yume Asian Bistro and Peebles.

The victim stumbled to the parking lot of Batavia Downs where he was located by a good Samaritan who called 9-1-1. Deputies arrived on scene and provided first aid until Mercy medics arrived.

Barr was identified as the suspect early on and deputies and members of the Local Drug Task Force, working closely with Batavia PD, spent most of Saturday trying to locate him, based on tips that indicated he was in the Batavia area.

The name of the victim and his current medical condition has not been released.