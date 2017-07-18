Arrest made in knifing on East Main Street, Batavia

UPDATED at 9:47 p.m.

Batavia PD investigators took less than a day to identify a suspect in a knife attack on a person overnight on East Main Street.

Arrested this afternoon was JW Hardy, III, 30, of 216 Liberty St., Batavia.

He is charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault 1st.

He was jailed without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Under NYS Penal Code, the charge of gang assault does not mean that the person charged is a member of an organized, ongoing, criminal enterprise. It does mean that police suspect was aided by two or more other people in perpetrating an attack that caused serious physical injury.

Chief Shawn Heubusch said that right now police believe there was at least more than one person involved.

As for any possible actual gang membership for Hardy, Heubusch said, "There is no reason to believe he is involved in any organized criminal enterprise."

The attack was reported at 1 a.m. in the area of 318 E. Main St., Batavia.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had a severe laceration to his upper arm, lying on the ground.

The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. He reportedly had serious injuries.

Based on evidence and witness statements at the scene, police said earlier today that the victim had been beaten and slashed with a knife by at least one person.

Police reported at the time of the release that one person was being questioned in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at (585) 345-6350 or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.