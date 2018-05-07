Online News. Community Views.

May 7, 2018 - 12:03pm

Arrest made in thefts from two local liquor stores

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
williedozier_mug2018.jpg
      Willie Dozier

A Rochester man is in custody on charges related to thefts from two local liquor stores in August and November in Batavia.

Willie A. Dozier, 49, of Terrace Park, Rochester, is charged with two counts of burglary, 3rd, and two counts of conspiracy, 5th.

Dozier is accused participating in the left of $500 cash and a credit card from the back office of Mr. Wine & Liquor in the Tops Plaza on Aug. 12.

He is also accused of stealing a box of cash from Plaza Spirits in Batavia on Nov. 16.

In both cases, Dozier appeared to be working with a partner -- hence the conspiracy charges -- but no other arrest was announced yet in the case. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Dozier was also arrested in Monroe County on charges related to similar crimes there.

He was jailed without bail.

