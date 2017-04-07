'Art of the Rural' showcases dozens of artists from the region

Gregory Hallock, assistant director of GO Art!, reads off the winners Thursday night of the juried exhibition held by the arts council this month with the show opening last night at Seymore Place in Batavia.

First place, with a $200 cash prize, went to Conrad Borucki, of Alden. Joann Long, of Bloomfield, was second (both pictured below).

Third, Kevin Hammon and honorable mentions to: Rebecca Graham, John Hodgins, Lynnette Celedonia, Sabrina Ahmed, Brian Kemp, David Burke, Tracy Billings, and Richard Ellingham.

GO Art! received hundreds of submissions under the theme Art of the Rural. A total of 68 pieces were selected for the show, which runs through May 12.

Pictured with Hallock, Director Jennifer Gray and board member Mary Jo Whitman.