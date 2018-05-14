Assault victim reported at Central and Jackson, Batavia

City Fire and Mercy EMS have been dispatched to Central and Jackson to tend to the victim of an assault.

Local law enforcement went to the secure channel several minutes ago. We don't know if these dispatches are related.

UPDATE 12:30 a.m.: Police officers are still sorting out what happened. We also spoke to a witness. A group of GCC students were walking on Central, possibly back from their "party house" on Central, where there may have been a prior confrontation. There was a confrontation between the students and another group at Jackson and Central. The other group carried at least two baseball bats. A witness who identified himself and the approximately dozen other people in the area as GCC students said one member of the other group pulled out a gun and started hitting one of the students in the face with it. He said the victim's face "was messed up." Later, medical personnel were looking with flashlights for teeth in the area of the assault. If found, a medic said, they could be perhaps re-implanted. Four or five people were being treated for head wounds. A Mercy ambulance just transported three people to UMMC.

While this was going on, police received a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at 113 Jackson. That was unrelated and she was conscious and alert when we left the scene.

The incident that State troopers went to LE secure earlier must be unrelated to the Jackson Street incident since there were no troopers at Jackson and Central.

The Sheriff's Office did assist with Jackson and Central.