Attempted robbery charge added to couple in custody after incident, accident and search in Le Roy

Giancarlo Miranda Haleigh Ogden

Two people arrested in December following an accident and pursuit through the woods off Keeney Road in Le Roy are now being accused of attempting to rob a nearby gas station that same night

Giancarolo A. Miranda, 18, of Clipknock Road, Stafford, and Haleigh I. Ogden, 19, of East Avenue, Batavia, were charged today with attempted robbery 2nd.

The arrest stems for a series of incidents the night of Dec. 12 that started the Kwik Fill in Le Roy when the pair allegedly showed up there about 10 p.m. with the intention to steal property.

Ogden allegedly displayed a handgun.

The sole employee of the gas station has already locked the front door and there was apparently nothing stolen.

Miranda and Ogden then left the station and were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Keeney Road.

They fled into the woods and after a search that involved deputies, Le Roy PD, troopers, a helicopter, and a K-9, the duo were located and taken into custody.

Once located, they were identified as suspects in a burglary a few days earlier. They were found in possession of a pit bull allegedly stolen from the animal shelter.

They were charged with burglary 3rd.

They remain in custody with bail set at $15,000 each.