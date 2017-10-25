Attorney requests hearings to challenge evidence in East Main stabbing case

JW Hardy

The attorney for a defendant accused of assault in the first degree stemming from a stabbing on East Main Street, Batavia, in July, has requested three hearings to challenge some of the evidence against his client prior to any jury trial.

JW Hardy III, 30, of 216 Liberty St., Batavia, is charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault, 1st.

Attorney Marty Anderson is seeking a Huntley hearing, a Wade hearing, and a Mapp hearing.

A Huntley hearing is pretty common in criminal cases that might go to trial. It's a chance for the defense to determine if statements made by defendants while in custody are admissible at trial.

Wade and Mapp hearings are far less common.

A Wade hearing is used to determine if a suspect identification by a witness, such as through a photo line up, as used in this case, was handled according to correct procedure.

At a Mapp hearing, the defense challenges evidence gathered during the investigation to ensure the defendant's Fourth Amendment rights were not violated, that investigators had sufficient probable cause to proceed.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman asked that the Wade hearing be delayed until a day before the trial date in order to protect the witness from threats or intimidation.

The suspect, Hardy, nor his co-defendant, Anthony Spencer Jr., 26, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, know the identity of the witness as this stage of proceedings.

Hardy and Spencer are both accused of assault 1st and gang assault for allegedly working in tandem to beat and stab a victim July 18 at a location on East Main Street.

Officer Arick Perkins is credited with saving the victim's life.

Judge Charles Zambito reserved judgment on when to hold the Wade hearing. The other hearings are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Nov. 22.

Hardy is out of jail pending further court proceedings.