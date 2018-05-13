ATV accident with possible serious injuries reported off Hartshorn Road

An ATV accident with possible serious injuries is reported in the area of 8172 Hartshorn Road, Batavia.

Two subjects in and out of consciousness.

Mercy Flight #7 out of Batavia is on a ground standby

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

The location is about 200 yards from Hartshorn.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m.: The location is apparently behind the East Pembroke Fire Hall.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m.: Mercy Flight will not be required.

UPDATE 8:28 p.m.: Now there is only mention of one patient. East Pembroke will use its ATV to transport the patient to the ambulance at the road.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m.: Mercy Flight is now requested to the scene.