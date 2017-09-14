Bail ordered for woman accused of violating release terms while awaiting trial stemming from accident on Fargo Road

There's no more benefit of the doubt for Nicole Kimberly Sullivan in Judge Charles Zambito's courtroom.

The 32-year-old Perry resident, already charged with assault, 2nd, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, was arrested on allegations this week that she and a partner concocted a scheme to steal more than $700 in phone cases from Walmart. She's also been accused of continuing to use drugs while in a residential treatment facility.

Zambito canceled her release under supervision contract and ordered her held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

While ADA Shirley Gorman argued that Sullivan should be considered a flight risk, her attorney, David Silverberg, argued that she wasn't a flight risk but clearly is having difficulty complying with her release terms pending her trial. He asked for reasonable bail

Sullivan Is accused of fleeing the scene of accident on Fargo Road on June 10, 2016, and leaving behind a seriously injured person who also had a disability.