December 13, 2017 - 1:01pm

Bank Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
Cory Armstrong

Corey O. Armstrong, 46, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Armstrong was stopped by Batavia PD while driving in the city on Tuesday. Armstrong was wanted on a warrant stemming from a sealed Grand Jury indictment. 

During the traffic stop, Armstrong was also allegedly found in possession of marijuana. 

Armstrong was arrested as the result of a Local Drug Task Force investigation into the possession, transportation, and sale of crack cocaine in and around the City of Batavia.

Following arraignment in County Court on the indictment, he was jailed without bail.

