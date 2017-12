A possible barn fire is reported at 8090 Black Street Road, Pavilion.

Pavilion fire and a ladder truck from Le Roy dispatched.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.: Report of flames showing. Stafford and Bethany dispatched. Le Roy ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: The fire is in a smaller, metal sided-barn on the property, not the large centuries-old structure also located there.