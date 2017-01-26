Online News. Community Views.

January 26, 2017 - 11:06am

Barn fire reported on Pratt Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

A barn fire is reported at 2369 Pratt Road, Batavia.

East Pembroke fire and one engine from Pembroke fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m.: Town of Batavia requested to stand by at East Pembroke's hall.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:16 a.m.: Mutual aid is requested from Alabama, Oakfield and Corfu. Mercy medics are called to the scene.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: The city's third platoon is called to report to fire headquarters on Evans Street.

