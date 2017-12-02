Barn on Black Street Road destroyed in fire

No farm animals were lost in a barn fire at 8090 Black Street Road, Le Roy, this evening, though the barn was a total loss.

The fire was reported at 4:45 p.m. with flames showing and was fully involved when firefighters first arrived on scene.

Pavilion Fire, along with Le Roy, Bethany and Stafford responded to the fire with medical aid backup provided by Le Roy Ambulance. Emergency Service and the Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.

Crews were preparing to the leave the fire location at 8:30 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, but Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said investigators are looking at a parked tractor as a possible cause.

(initial report)