May 13, 2018 - 5:51pm

Basement fire reported on North Bergen Road

An apparent house fire is reported at 7354 N. Bergen Road, Bergen.

A retired city firefighter on scene says the fire appears to be in the basement. No flames showing but heavy black smoke.

Bergen fire dispatched along with Byron, South Byron, and Le Roy.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m.: The location is between West Sweden Road and Wood Road.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: The fire is under control. The family was away from the residence and took the family dog with them. A pet cat inside the residence died at the scene due to apparent smoke inhalation. Tanker is returning, in service.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m.: A Red Cross response is canceled. The family will stay with neighbors.

UPDATE 7:57 p.m.: Red Cross is continuing to the scene. They have other off services to offer the homeowners.

UPDATE 8:12 p.m.: The actions of retired City Fire Captain Pat O'Donnell probably helped save this residence from complete destruction. He closed up windows and doors prior to firefighters arriving on the scene and was able to provide crews with the precise location of the fire once they arrived. "Closing up the house is very important," said Bergen Chief Chuck Dodson. "Out here where we have no water supply, we depend on tankers, we really need all the advantages we can get. Anytime we can get a fire closed up, limit the oxygen, limit the size of the fire, we’re going to be more successful."

UPDATE 8:21 p.m.: Bergen assignment back in service.

This is a form of interior ventilation I had not seen before. The flow of water pressure creates a kind of vacuum in the interior to help suck smoke out of the building.

The horses across the street were a little spooked by all of the activity.

May 13, 2018 - 7:41pm
Dave Austin
Is it north Bergen or west Bergen rd?????? The header says west and the article says north.

