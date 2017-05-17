Online News. Community Views.

May 17, 2017 - 9:27am

Batavia 12U girls softball teams get to play game on GCC field

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, softball, sports, batavia.

dsc_0784softball.jpg

Batavia's two girls 12U fastpitch softball teams got to play for the first time yesterday and the field at GCC, which coach Matt Landers said was a real treat for the girls.  Sophia Papponetti got the win on the mound for the Batavia Black squad, with Emma Bigsby taking the loss Batavia Yellow.  Landers said it was a close game until the sixth when Batavia Black broke open the game to secure a 19-11 win.

Submitted photos and information.

dsc_0773softball.jpg

dsc_0008softball.jpg

dsc_0804softball.jpg

