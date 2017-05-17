Batavia 12U girls softball teams get to play game on GCC field

Batavia's two girls 12U fastpitch softball teams got to play for the first time yesterday and the field at GCC, which coach Matt Landers said was a real treat for the girls. Sophia Papponetti got the win on the mound for the Batavia Black squad, with Emma Bigsby taking the loss Batavia Yellow. Landers said it was a close game until the sixth when Batavia Black broke open the game to secure a 19-11 win.

Submitted photos and information.