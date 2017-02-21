Online News. Community Views.

February 21, 2017 - 9:24am

Batavia Area Jaycees continue tradition of community involvement

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Area Jaycees, batavia, news.

Kelsey Torrey, Kristsen Danosos and Mark Ditzel were among the crew of Batavia Area Jaycees members who put out, and then took down, the U.S. flags along Main Street yesterday for President's Day.

The Jaycees are on a recruitment drive, backed by a group of past presidents and former members, said past president Tom Ditzel.

"I joined Jaycees in 1980 and made lifelong friends," Ditzel said.

Jaycees is a leadership training organization open to young men and women age 18 to 40. The Batavia Area Jaycees have a rich heritage and were instrumental in getting public support to create Genesee Community College and pushing the County Legislature for the Genesee County Park. They installed lights on the Upton Monument, put up flags on Main Street for all national holidays, and run countless other local projects around the county.  

For those interested in membership, email [email protected] or visit the group's Facebook page.

February 21, 2017 - 12:32pm
Linda Knox
Thank you Jaycee members. Your time and efforts did not go unnoticed while driving Main Street yesterday. We need a little "can" in Ameri-can and your organization provided just that.

