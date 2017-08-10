Batavia Concert Band concludes season with two awards

Press release:

The Batavia Concert Band concluded is 2017 Summer Concert Series in Centennial Park with some fantastic music, a great crowd, and two special awards.

In 2016, the Batavia Concert Band established the Pam Frisby Memorial Friend of the Band Award. Pam was the former board president and long-time enthusiast and support of the Batavia Concert Band.

At the Aug. 9 concert, current Board President Jill Franclemont presented the 2017 award to Genesee Community College, who has graciously provided rehearsal space and a rain venue for the Band for past 20 years.

In Pam’s honor, the Band donated $50 to the Genesee Community College Foundation. Accepting the award on behalf of the Foundation is James Smith, a member of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Bob Pastecki, Batavia Concert Band finance director also presented the 2017 Scholarship to Cheya-Rain Eagle on behalf of the Board of Directors. Cheya is a Music Therapy major at Fredonia and has been a member of the Batavia Concert Band for several seasons.

The Batavia Concert band wishes to thank all of our sponsors, patrons, and GO ART! for their fantastic support for the 2017 Summer Concert Series!