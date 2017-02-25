Online News. Community Views.

February 25, 2017 - 6:21pm

Batavia conquers HF-L 59-49 giving Brasky 400th career win

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Batavia HS, batavia.

bataviahoopsfeb252017.jpg

The Blue Devils are moving on in the post-season with a Section V playoff win today over Honeoye Falls, 59-49.

Antwan Odom scored 22 points, hitting two threes along the way. Tee Sean Ayala scored 14 points, hitting two three-pointers. Jonathan Liciaga scored 11. John Kindig added 6.

For HF-L, Owen VAnNewkirk hit 15 points, including a trio of threes.

It was the 400th win for head coach Buddy Brasky (submitted photo below)

img_1307.jpg

bataviahoopsfeb252017-2.jpg

bataviahoopsfeb252017-3.jpg

bataviahoopsfeb252017-4.jpg

bataviahoopsfeb252017-5.jpg

bataviahoopsfeb252017-6.jpg

