Batavia conquers HF-L 59-49 giving Brasky 400th career win

The Blue Devils are moving on in the post-season with a Section V playoff win today over Honeoye Falls, 59-49.

Antwan Odom scored 22 points, hitting two threes along the way. Tee Sean Ayala scored 14 points, hitting two three-pointers. Jonathan Liciaga scored 11. John Kindig added 6.

For HF-L, Owen VAnNewkirk hit 15 points, including a trio of threes.

It was the 400th win for head coach Buddy Brasky (submitted photo below)

