Batavia Downs announces events for Derby Day, May 5

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced their onsite plans for the upcoming Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 5th, 2018. Three parties will take place onsite.

The first party, running from 11:30 a.m. til 7 p.m., will take place in the Batavia Downs Gaming Paddock Room. It is the Downs’ most well-attended party with over 600 attendees last year. For $15, patrons receive their choice of a variety of meals, $15 in Free Play once one point is earned on the gaming floor, a $2 wager on the Derby, and a Free Derby program. There will be a $5 Mint Juleps special which includes a commemorative Derby glass and samplings from Black Button Distilling. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age to attend. Many big screen televisions will show the races and there will be mutual clerks available for wagers to be placed.

The second party, which is new, will take place in the Batavia Downs Gaming Grandstands Banquet Room on the 2nd floor. Admission to the Derby Gala at the Downs is $50 per person and proper attire is required. Patrons will receive an open bar from 4:30p to 7p, grazing stations, a $10 wager on the Derby, $25 in Free Play and a Free Derby Program. Attendees must be of legal drinking age to attend. There will also be televisions and mutual clerks for patrons to place wagers. A best-dressed contest and best hat contest will take place with prizes from the Hotel at Batavia Downs. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. on Bataviaconcerts.com and at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop.

The third party, taking place inside 34 Rush, will have Buffalo radio station WGR550AM broadcasting live from 2p-5p. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age to attend. There will be a $5 Mint Julep special which includes a derby commemorative glass. Cider Samplings will be provided by Official Derby Sponsor; Angry Orchard Rosé. A sampling of Corona will also be taking place for Cinco De Mayo. Patrons may place Derby wagers using self-service terminals.

Wagering will also be available at the 2nd floor Downs Simulcast center. Prize Drawings for Derby t-shirts and glasses will take place there.

“It’s exciting to see that interest in the Kentucky Derby is alive and well in Western New York, “ said Todd Haight, General Manager of Racing at Batavia Downs Gaming. “Our paddock room party has grown exponentially throughout the years and we expect that trend to continue this year. Our marketing department has put together a tremendous offer for our new Grandstands party. It’s a great way for our loyal customers to come out and enjoy the most exciting two minutes in sports.”