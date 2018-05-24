Batavia Downs announces MMA event June 23

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that Ground Force Fight’s “Throwdown at the Downs” event will take place on Saturday, June 23rd. A press conference in the Batavia Downs Lobby with local fighters from the event will start at 12 noon on Friday, May 25th.

“We are excited to host our first MMA event on the track,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/President at Batavia Downs Gaming. “Ground Force Fights has a history of putting on exciting shows and we’re pleased to be providing a new space in which they can entertain the passionate MMA fans of Western New York.”

Bouts include Tom Shelby of Leroy vs Yuri Panferov of North Haven CT for Cruiser heavyweight Title, Grady Wall of Bergen vs Xi Lau of Toronto for the flyweight title & Quentin Marozzi of Caledonia vs Teshay Gouthro of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada for the bantamweight title.

“Partnering with Batavia Downs is something we’ve talked about for a long time,’ said Richard Mitchell, Owner of Ground Force Fights. “We’re looking forward to putting on our first outdoor show and invite the public to come root on the many local fighters who will be taking part in the event.”

Tickets are on sale now at bataviaconcerts.com. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., Event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $55 for VIP seats closer to the cage. Lawn chairs (which are normally permitted for other Batavia Downs events) are NOT permitted for this event. There will be limited chairs and bleacher seating available. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at Player’s Club in the three days following the event for $15 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 800+ gaming machines.